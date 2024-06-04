Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP leads in 5 seats including Puri; BJD, Congress secure one each
Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: The voting for the Odisha assembly polls was held in four phases from May 13 to June 1
Odisha Assembly Election Results: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading in five key constituencies: Bargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Puri, and Keonjhar. Meanwhile, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has established a lead in Jharsuguda, and the Congress party is ahead in Sundargarh.