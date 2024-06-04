Odisha Assembly Election Results: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading in five key constituencies: Bargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Puri, and Keonjhar. Meanwhile, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has established a lead in Jharsuguda, and the Congress party is ahead in Sundargarh.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured a lead in eight seats, while the BJD is leading in five. Independent candidate Soumya Ranjan Patnaik is also ahead in Ghasipura.

Odisha, traditionally a stronghold of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's BJD, is witnessing a fierce contest as the BJP seeks to make significant gains in both the Assembly and General elections.

Reflecting on the 2019 Lok Sabha results, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP secured 8, and the Congress managed to win just 1 out of 21 seats. This year's exit polls indicate a potential shift, with ABP-CVoter predicting 17-19 seats for the BJP and India Today-My Axis forecasting 18-20 seats for the party.

Key candidates from the state include Pratap Sarangi (Balasore), Manju Lata Mandal (Bhadrak), Sarmistha Sethi (Jajpur), and Rajashree Mallick (Jagatsinghpur). Prominent BJD figures in the fray are Odisha Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik, Government Chief Whip Prashant Kumar Muduli, and state ministers Sudam Marandi, Ashwini Patra, Pritiranjan Ghadai, Atanu S Nayak, Pratap Deb, and T K Behera.

The voting for the Odisha assembly polls was conducted in four phases from May 13 to June 1, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Exit Polls

Exit polls have predicted neck-and-neck fight between Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

According to Axis My India exit poll, BJD and BJP are expected to win 62-80 seats in the 147-member legislative assembly. While the Congress is expected to get 5 to 8 seats.

2019 assembly polls

In the 2019 assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD registered

a thumping victory by winning 112 seats out of 147.

Patnaik was sworn in as chief minister for a fifth consecutive time since 2000.

The BJP won 23 assembly seats and the Congress got 9 seats.

