Odisha bandh today: Check what is open, what is closed as Opposition parties protest student's self-immolation

Odisha bandh today: Opposition parties in Odisha are observing a state-wide bandh on Thursday, July 17, to protest the death of a 20-year-old female student, who died after self-immolation over alleged inaction after alleged sexual harassment by a professor.

Eight opposition parties in Odisha, including the Congress, called the ‘Odisha Bandh’, demanding justice for the student.

Odisha bandh today: Areas impacted The areas impacted by the bandh today include Jaleswar, Basta, Soro, Baliapal and Bhograi.

The bandh was also in place on Wednesday in some places, including Balasore, amid Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers' protest, but it was shorter in duration.

BJD chief and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly criticised the state government and the police over the alleged use of force against BJD workers who were protesting in connection with the case.

Odisha bandh today: What are the demands? The opposition parties are demanding the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial investigation into the matter.

They also demanded a proper investigation into the case and called for stronger measures to ensure the safety and justice for women in the state.

Odisha bandh today: What is closed? Markets, commercial establishments, schools, and colleges in Odisha will remain shut.

Traffic was also reportedly disrupted in many areas, including Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj.

The bandh also caused long traffic jams on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway, leaving trucks and other vehicles stranded. Bus services were also impacted in different parts of the state.

A passenger said they were not able to book cabs or autos and are facing transportation challenges. “I support the Odisha bandh because if the administration does not work, protest is the only option.”

Odisha bandh today: What is open? Essential healthcare services like pharmacies and ambulance services will continue to operate as usual.

There is no official announcement that government offices and banks will be closed; however, a reduced staff hindering operations is likely.

Trains will also continue to ply but may face delays due to the bandh, as demonstrations and strikes are expected throughout the day.

Odisha bandh today: Why did the student self-immolate? The woman, a second-year integrated BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, had set herself on fire on the afternoon of July 12 after allegedly being denied justice in the sexual harassment case lodged by her against the HoD of the education department, Samira Kumar Sahoo.

She died on Monday night after battling for life with 95 per cent burns for almost 60 hours at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The police have arrested two persons, the accused teacher Samira Kumar Sahoo and the principal of the college Dilip Ghose, on charge of abetment and sexual harassment.

‘Unfortunate and unbearable’ cyberbullying of family On Wednesday, the elder brother of the deceased woman lodged a police complaint seeking protection from cyber harassment for the family. He has named at least four persons.

While demanding action against the four persons named in the complaint, the brother also threatened that the entire family may go for mass suicide if denied justice.

He mentioned in the complaint that "unfortunate and unbearable" derogatory remarks were made about his family on social media platforms. He alleged that certain individuals were attempting to exploit the tragedy for political gains and named four people in connection with the defamatory content.

He said, "When the family is undergoing severe mental trauma after losing a daughter, some people on social media are making derogatory remarks and posting filthy posts and comments. We have to bear unnecessary trolling and abuse online."

The brother also said there have been attempts at character assassination of his deceased sister on the social media platform.