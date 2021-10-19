Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Odisha: Banks to remain closed on Eid-Milad, Gajalaxmi Puja

Odisha: Banks to remain closed on Eid-Milad, Gajalaxmi Puja

Banks and other banking institutions in the states would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
1 min read . 05:21 AM IST Livemint

Banks and other Banking institutions in Odisha will remain closed on October 19 (Tuesday) and October 20, 2021 (Wednesday)

Odisha government on Monday announced that Banks and other banking institutions in the states would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Banks and other Banking institutions in Odisha will remain closed on October 19 (Tuesday) and October 20, 2021 (Wednesday) on the occasion of 'Eid-Milad' and 'Gajalaxmi Puja' respectively," said Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Odisha government in a notification.

Eid-Milad or Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet. 

