Odisha: Banks to remain shut on 19, 20 Oct for Eid-Milad and Gajalaxmi Puja

The custom of celebrating the birth of the Holy Prophet on an enormous scale began in Egypt with the descendants of the Prophet, through his daughter Fatima. It was especially celebrated by theologians and religious institutions. They gathered to hear sermons, distributing sweets, gifts and honey in particular, the Prophet's favourite. Hence, the feast is an important part of the celebrations.Adding to this Haji Syed Salman said, "Langar is a very important aspect of the celebrations and all the langar inside the Ajmer Dargah is purely vegetarian. We don't even use onion and garlic, so that our brothers and sisters from the Jain community can also participate in eating and serving the langar, which generally consists of sweet rice, mithais, daliya, among other things."He also spoke about how the celebrations are happening amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, "Last year due to the pandemic not much was done, but since this year there have been some relaxations in Rajasthan. So with a limited number of people and with all the COVID guidelines and protocols in place, we are observing the occasion. Pre-Covid, people used to come in thousands, so obviously, right now it's not the same, but taking all the precautions, the celebrations are happening all over India, as per the COVID guideline of various states."Since Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a very sacred and special time of the year, most people want to spend time at the Dargahs, as they are considered the centre for peace and tranquillity.