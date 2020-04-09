Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha becomes the first state to extend Covid-19 lockdown beyond April 14

1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 01:16 PM IST Staff Writer , Written By Ravi Prakash Kumar

  • Patnaik also requested the Centre not to resume train and air services till April 30
  • Schools and educational institutions would remain closed till June 17

The covid-19 lockdown in Odisha will be extended till April 30, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced today. The decision for the extension of the lockdown was announced after the state cabinet meeting through video conference. Odisha is the first state to extend the lockdown ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference to discuss the lockdown extension.

Patnaik also requested the Centre not to resume train and air services till April 30. Schools and educational institutions would remain closed till June 17, he tweeted with a video message.

According to Union health ministry data, Odisha has reported 42 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far. One person has died in the state due to coronavirus disease.

The nationwide lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.

RELATED STORIES
Odisha govt's third facility, a 500-bed exclusive COVID19 hospital, plus a 20-bed ICU facility was inaugurated via video conferencing, in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

21 new coronavirus cases reported in Odisha as of 6:00 PM - Apr 07

1 min read . 07 Apr 2020
A file photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches virtual police station

2 min read . 29 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout