Odisha becomes the first state to extend Covid-19 lockdown beyond April 14

The covid-19 lockdown in Odisha will be extended till April 30, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced today. The decision for the extension of the lockdown was announced after the state cabinet meeting through video conference. Odisha is the first state to extend the lockdown ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s video conference to discuss the lockdown extension.

Patnaik also requested the Centre not to resume train and air services till April 30. Schools and educational institutions would remain closed till June 17, he tweeted with a video message.

Odisha Cabinet headed by CM @Naveen_Odisha decided to extend the state lockdown till April 30th & recommended Union Government to extend the national lockdown till then. CM requested the GoI not to start train & air services during the lockdown. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2hjTGqR0y6 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 9, 2020

According to Union health ministry data, Odisha has reported 42 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far. One person has died in the state due to coronavirus disease.

The nationwide lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.