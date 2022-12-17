Odisha beggar donates ₹1 lakh to Jagannath Temple. Read here2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 07:04 PM IST
- Tula Behera has reportedly been begging in front of the Jagannatha Temple in Odisha's Phulbani for roughly the past twenty years
Viral theories have only always stated that beggars are not poor but have several lakhs stashed somewhere which they have accumulated from begging. This theory was proven true by this 20 year old woman in Odisha, who donated ₹1 lakh that she had collected from begging in front of the Jagannath Temple in Phulbani.