Viral theories have only always stated that beggars are not poor but have several lakhs stashed somewhere which they have accumulated from begging. This theory was proven true by this 20 year old woman in Odisha, who donated ₹1 lakh that she had collected from begging in front of the Jagannath Temple in Phulbani.

Tula Behera has reportedly been begging in front of the Jagannatha Temple in Odisha's Phulbani for roughly the past twenty years. Behera, a widow living in Phulbani town, donated the money that she had collected to the president of Phulbani Jagannath Temple Management Committee, Sunasir Mohapatra.

“I owe my existence and survival to Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe. I am on the last leg of my life. What will I do with the money, so I gave away all of it to the Almighty," Hindustan Times quoted Behera.

Behera originally hails from Cuttack. She has lived in Phulbani after falling in love with her husband Prafulla Behera. Prafulla passed away a few years after their marriage, the Hindustan Times report stated.

Following this, Tula did menial jobs for a few decades till lack of food took a toll on her health and she had to beg for a living.

She used to deposit the money that she received as alms in a post office account. When the post office informed her that her savings in the account has crossed ₹1 lakh, she decided to donate it to the temple.

Temple Management Committee president Sunasir Mohapatra said when Tula approached him, he was reluctant to take the money. “But she insisted and the committee accepted it from her on the auspicious day of Dhanu Sankranti," he said.

