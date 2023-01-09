Odisha: Bhitarkanika National Park witness rise in number of birds this year

Odisha: Bhitarkanika National Park witness rise in number of birds this year2 min read . 04:14 PM IST
In a clear indication that the Bhitarkanika National Park is a congenial spot for attracting birds, the Odisha forest department informed on Monday that the number of birds in the national park has increased this year. The staff of the forest department counted 1,39,959 birds this year compared to 1,38,107 last year.
While the number of bird count increased, the diversity of species has decreased compared to last year. This year the Bhitarkanika National Park saw 140 species of birds compared to 144 last year, however, many rare and endangered species were spotted this time.
“The enumerators have sighted rare groups of winged species at the wetland spots of the national park. It is a clear indicator that Bhitarkanika is still a congenial spot for attracting birds," Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Adhir Behera, said.
During the census exercise conducted on 6 January, the forest department spotted around 81,930 geese and ducks with grebes, rails, gallinules, finfoots, jacanas, gulls, terns, and sandpipers.
“It was a treat to watch feathered species with their chirpy cacophony adding color to the vibrant eco-system of this region", said a wildlife staff engaged in the annual headcount of birds.
Bhitarkanika National Park is a prime location for birds of different species and is located 130 km from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar. The Chilka and Bhitarkanika wetland spots in Odisha are some of the favored destinations for migratory birds during winter.
The Tripura forest department also informed that this year new species of migratory birds from Siberia and Europe were sighted at Sukhsagar lake in Tripura's Gomati district.
Ruff, found in Europe, Oriental pratincole, and Common crane from Siberia in Russia was spotted at the prime location in Tripura. "Three new species of birds from Siberia and Europe have been sighted in Sukhsagar lake. The flow of migratory birds this year into the lake is also amazing", Dipankar Sinha, an ornithologist, and member of the state Biodiversity Board told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
