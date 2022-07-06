Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha Board 10th result 2022: Odisha class 10 result to be out today. Check time, other details here

Odisha Board 10th result 2022: Odisha class 10 result to be out today. Check time, other details here

As per the Odisha Board, the Class 10 result will be declared at 1 pm. The students can download the Class 10 scorecard from these websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.
1 min read . 08:37 AM ISTLivemint

  • Odisha Board 10th result 2022: The students can download the Class 10 scorecard from these websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has said that the Odisha Matric Result 2022 will be announced today, July 6. As per the Odisha Board, the Class 10 result will be declared at 1 pm. The students can download the Class 10 scorecard from these websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Notably, the Education Minister of state Samir Ranjan Dash will also be declaring the pass percentage, merit list during a press conference at 1 pm.

Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check

  • The student can visit the official website – bseodisha.ac.in
  • Next, click on the BSE 10th result link 
  • The student must enter all the required credentials
  • Click on submit 
  • The Odisha Matric 10th result will appear on the screen 
  • The student can then download the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Notably, the Odisha Board 10th exams were held by following all Covid-19 safety protocols this year. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination across 3,540 centres. The Odisha Class 10 board exam 2022 was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.

Notably, the Odisha Board 10th exams were held by following all Covid-19 safety protocols this year. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination across 3,540 centres. The Odisha Class 10 board exam 2022 was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.