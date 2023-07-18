Odisha: Bridge on NH-16 sinks in Jeypore

A bridge sunk on National Highway-16 connecting Chennai and Kolkata near Rasalpur block in Jeypore, Odisha on Tuesday. Following the collapse of the bridge, vehicular movement near the block was restricted.

Constructed in 2008, JP Verma, Project Director, NHAI said that they are investigating to find the reason behind the collapse. Local people ascribed low-quality construction work to the bridge collapse.

"Prima Facie it looks like a structure failure. Once the expert committee is here we will know when we could restore it...We will create a temporary diversion for the traffic," he added.

According to Odisha TV, local residents first spotted that a part of the bridge got sunk. Fortunately, no vehicle was plying during that time in that zone.

Sridhar Das, a local resident told Odisha TV, "We were sitting nearby when a vehicle passed and a loud sound was heard. We rushed to the spot and saw that a portion of the bridge has caved in. It is due to the use of low-quality construction materials".

The Kuakhia police have streamlined the traffic. They diverted hundreds of stranded vehicles to decongest the traffic on the stretch.

However, Nilakantha Pradhan, RTO Jeypore told Odisha TV that people are facing traffic issues, and added, " We are now minimizing the load on the other side of the bridge. If the other side of the bridge develops any damage then the state's movement will be cut off. So, at the one end of the bridge, Chandikhole RTO is looking into it and we are taking care of this side of the bridge".