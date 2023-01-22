Odisha cabinet approve various projects including 9 piped water projects worth ₹1,287 crore1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:04 AM IST
- The project was worth ₹1,287 crore which also included the tribal-dominated district of Malkangiri district.
In an effort to provide fresh water to more and more people, the Government of Odisha on Saturday approved nine piped water project supply projects in three districts of the state. The project was worth ₹1,287 crore which also included the tribal-dominated district of Malkangiri district.
