In an effort to provide fresh water to more and more people, the Government of Odisha on Saturday approved nine piped water project supply projects in three districts of the state. The project was worth ₹1,287 crore which also included the tribal-dominated district of Malkangiri district.

The decision regarding the projects was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Two projects with an outlay of ₹254.66 crore will be implemented in Jajpur while three will be implemented in Nayagarh district with a budget of ₹393.93 crore. The number of people in both districts is pegged at around 4.45 lakh.

In a statement, the office of the Chief Minister informed that under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' four mega-projects worth ₹639.26 crore will be implemented in the Malkangiri district. The government said that the project will benefit a population of around 3 lakh people in 453 villages of the tribal-dominated district.

Among the other proposals approved by the Odisha cabinet include an increase in the grant for the employees of government-aided colleges, Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said. The proposal will cost the government around ₹290 crore and will benefit 15,711 teachers and employees. The development commissioner added that the decision will be effective from 1 January 2022.

For the proper accommodation of cancer patients, the cabinet also allotted two acres of land for the construction of a facility by Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Care Centre and Research Institute. "This will help cancer patients avail stay at affordable prices for a longer period of their treatment. The land will be free of premium in the close vicinity of the main hospital campus at Chandihata under Jatni tehsil in Khurda district," the statement from the government added.

(With inputs from PTI)