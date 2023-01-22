For the proper accommodation of cancer patients, the cabinet also allotted two acres of land for the construction of a facility by Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Care Centre and Research Institute. "This will help cancer patients avail stay at affordable prices for a longer period of their treatment. The land will be free of premium in the close vicinity of the main hospital campus at Chandihata under Jatni tehsil in Khurda district," the statement from the government added.