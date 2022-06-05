Odisha cabinet reshuffle: 20 ministers resign, new cabinet to take oath today

In these 25 years, he has carved a niche for himself. Today, in India and abroad, Naveen Patnaik is seen as a role model of governance, whose work speaks. He has often said that he speaks less as he believes his work should speak. While others in the political realm give long speeches, his speeches rarely cross the five-minute mark. He speaks less and works more. A simple man whose journey has created history for India and the world.

