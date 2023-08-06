On August 5th, a violent mob in Odisha's Kandamahal district set the Phiringia police station ablaze and looted weapons and articles. Several officers, including Sub Divisional Police Officer Suprasanna Mallick, Sub Inspector Jali, five other police officers, and the local magistrate Tahasildar, sustained injuries, along with a couple of media persons.

The injured were taken to the district hospital in Phulbani for treatment. The situation is being monitored by SP Kandhamal district Subhendu Kumar Patra, and IG Southern Zone Odisha Satyavrata Sahu has also reached the scene, ANI reported.

In response to the unrest, Section 144 has been imposed in the area, leading to restricted vehicular movement and closure of shops and business establishments. A heavy deployment of police, including around 20 platoons with DVF, CRPF, and BSF, has been dispatched to the spot.

A massive manhunt has been initiated by the police to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident. More than 30 people, including three women, have been detained after night-long raids.

The unrest originated from an alleged cannabis sale by police officers a few days earlier, leading to demands from residents for punishment against the officers. The situation escalated when residents barricaded State Highway No. 1 near Block Office Phiringia, resulting in violent clashes while dispersing the group.

The Phiringia police station is located in a highly maoist-infested region and is usually heavily guarded. Additionally, this region is known for extensive cannabis cultivation, posing a challenge to law enforcement due to the presence of mafia groups.

"We will take strong action against the culprits," said Odisha Southern Range IG Satyabrata Bhoi after assessing the situation.

(With inputs from ANI)