Odisha cannabis case: Section 144 imposed after violent mob sets fire to Kandhamal district's police station1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Mob sets police station ablaze in Odisha's Kandamahal district; several injured, vehicles restricted, section 144 imposed.
On August 5th, a violent mob in Odisha's Kandamahal district set the Phiringia police station ablaze and looted weapons and articles. Several officers, including Sub Divisional Police Officer Suprasanna Mallick, Sub Inspector Jali, five other police officers, and the local magistrate Tahasildar, sustained injuries, along with a couple of media persons.