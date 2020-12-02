Odisha caps the price of RT-PCR test by private labs at 400

Odisha government on Wednesday further reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to ₹400 from ₹1,200. Earlier in August, Odisha government had reduced the RT-PCR test price to ₹1,200 from ₹2,200.

Odisha government's decision comes a day after the Delhi government ordered to reduce the rate of RT-PCR tests in Delhi to ₹800 from existing ₹2,400. While the cost of collecting samples from home was reduced to ₹1,200.

Also Read: UK clears Pfizer's covid vaccine, first in the world. Rollout from next week

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,19,583 on Wednesday as 480 more people tested positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,750, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 276 were reported from various quarantine centres and 204 detected during contact tracing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via