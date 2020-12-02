Odisha caps the price of RT-PCR test by private labs at 400

Odisha caps the price of RT-PCR test by private labs at ₹4001 min read . 01:59 PM IST
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,19,583 on Wednesday as 480 more people tested positive
Odisha government on Wednesday further reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to ₹400 from ₹1,200. Earlier in August, Odisha government had reduced the RT-PCR test price to ₹1,200 from ₹2,200.
Odisha government's decision comes a day after the Delhi government ordered to reduce the rate of RT-PCR tests in Delhi to ₹800 from existing ₹2,400. While the cost of collecting samples from home was reduced to ₹1,200.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,19,583 on Wednesday as 480 more people tested positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,750, a health department official said.
Of the new cases, 276 were reported from various quarantine centres and 204 detected during contact tracing.
