An Air Asia Chennai bound flight from Ranchi had to make an emergency landing in Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Bhubaneswar, the airport Director said.

A patient fell ill on the flight. The critically ill patient, Basant Kumar Paswan, 40, has been transferred to Captain Hospital in Bhubaneswar, the official said.

The Chennai-bound Air Asia flight landed safely at Bhubaneswar airport at 7:26 pm, the airport official sources added.

