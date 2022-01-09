OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Odisha: Chennai bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing. Read here
An Air Asia Chennai bound flight from Ranchi had to make an emergency landing in Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Bhubaneswar, the airport Director said.

A patient fell ill on the flight. The critically ill patient, Basant Kumar Paswan, 40, has been transferred to Captain Hospital in Bhubaneswar, the official said. 

The Chennai-bound Air Asia flight landed safely at Bhubaneswar airport at 7:26 pm, the airport official sources added.

