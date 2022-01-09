Odisha: Chennai bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing. Read here1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2022, 08:30 PM IST
- The critically ill patient has been transferred to Captain Hospital in Bhubaneswar, the official said
|
Listen to this article
An Air Asia Chennai bound flight from Ranchi had to make an emergency landing in Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Bhubaneswar, the airport Director said.
A patient fell ill on the flight. The critically ill patient, Basant Kumar Paswan, 40, has been transferred to Captain Hospital in Bhubaneswar, the official said.
The Chennai-bound Air Asia flight landed safely at Bhubaneswar airport at 7:26 pm, the airport official sources added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!