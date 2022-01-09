Odisha: Chennai bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing. Read here

Odisha: Chennai bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing. Read here1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- The critically ill patient has been transferred to Captain Hospital in Bhubaneswar, the official said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An Air Asia Chennai bound flight from Ranchi had to make an emergency landing in Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Bhubaneswar, the airport Director said.
An Air Asia Chennai bound flight from Ranchi had to make an emergency landing in Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Bhubaneswar, the airport Director said.
A patient fell ill on the flight. The critically ill patient, Basant Kumar Paswan, 40, has been transferred to Captain Hospital in Bhubaneswar, the official said.
A patient fell ill on the flight. The critically ill patient, Basant Kumar Paswan, 40, has been transferred to Captain Hospital in Bhubaneswar, the official said.
The Chennai-bound Air Asia flight landed safely at Bhubaneswar airport at 7:26 pm, the airport official sources added.
The Chennai-bound Air Asia flight landed safely at Bhubaneswar airport at 7:26 pm, the airport official sources added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!