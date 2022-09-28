Odisha Chief Minister to visit Bengaluru to attract potential investors

As Odisha gears up for the "Make in Odisha Conclave 2022" from 30 November to 4 December, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik is on a visit to Bengaluru to attract investors into his state. Multiple meetings on a one-to-one basis with various industry leaders have been organized across sectors like food-processing, aerospace, defense and healthcare on Tuesday to discuss possibilities of investing in Odisha.

