Odisha Chief Minister to visit Bengaluru to attract potential investors

Odisha Chief Minister to visit Bengaluru to attract potential investors2 min read . 04:18 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is on a visit to Bengaluru to woo potential investors as the State gears up for the Make in Odisha Conclave
As Odisha gears up for the "Make in Odisha Conclave 2022" from 30 November to 4 December, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik is on a visit to Bengaluru to attract investors into his state. Multiple meetings on a one-to-one basis with various industry leaders have been organized across sectors like food-processing, aerospace, defense and healthcare on Tuesday to discuss possibilities of investing in Odisha.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior officials of the government and among those who met the Chief Minister was the Indian IT industry giant and founder of Wipro- Azim Premji.
On Wednesday evening, the Government of Odisha is also organizing an "Odisha Investors' Meet" in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
"The idea behind organizing this is to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to the potential investors and help them to form an informed decision to invest in Odisha to meet the ever-growing demands in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as the ASEAN Markets," officials said.
Naveen Patnaik will personally meet various industry leaders and will invite them to "Make in Odisha Conclave 2022". "Odisha with its long coastline and developed ports in Dhamra, Paradeep and Gopalpur acts as a Gateway to East and Southeast Asia", according to officials.
According to officials, the Chief Minister will highlight his government's major pro-business reforms and invite industrialists to consider Odisha as a potential location for establishing business units. The reports also claim that some of the major potential investors from sectors such as e-commerce and IT are scheduled to meet with Patnaik one-on-one.
Odisha working towards harnessing tourism potential: Naveen Patnaik
Speaking on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed that the Odisha government is working actively to make the tourism industry more socially and economically sustainable.
"Every year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27. The theme of World Tourism Day this year is Rethinking Tourism. The State Government is actively working towards making the tourism sector socially and economically sustainable," he said.
