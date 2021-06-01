The Cuttack district administration on Monday launched an 'X-ray on Wheels' facility to provide radiography services to patients at Covid Care Centres and to those who are in home isolation.

Also Read | Test the hypothesis of Sars-CoV-2’s lab origin

"This is an initiative to provide services by portable X-ray machines for early detection of lungs infection so as to shift patients to hospitals before the infection gets severe", said district collector B S Chaini after launching the facility.

The 'X-ray on wheels' facility has the capacity to take X-ray pictures of at least 1,000 patients daily, said Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner Ananya Das, who was also present at the launch programme.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.