As many as 5,26,818 students had appeared for the High School Certificate examination, which was conducted in offline mode after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the results of the class 10 or HSC examination.
Students can login to the official websites – bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in – to check their results.
As many as 5,26,818 students had appeared for the High School Certificate examination, which was conducted in offline mode after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were held from 27 April to 7 May.
A total of 90.55% of candidates have been declared passed.
Girls outperformed boys as 2,60,970 girls passed with a pass percentage of 92.37% against 2,56,877 boys with a pass percentage of 88.77%.
"Though last year the pass percentage was 97, the result was prepared on the basis of assessment of class 9 performance. This year, the way students have scored is praiseworthy," said school and mass education minister SR Dash while declaring the results.
As many as 8,119 students scored A1 grade, 90% and above, while 54,889 secured A2 grade -- 80 to 90% marks, he said.
Only two schools in Malkangiri and one school in Angul recorded zero result. "1,170 schools recorded 100% success," the minister said.