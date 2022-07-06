Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Odisha class 10 results 2022 declared: 90.55% of students pass; how to check marks, direct link here

Girls outperformed boys as 2,60,970 girls passed with a pass percentage of 92.37% against 2,56,877 boys with a pass percentage of 88.77%
1 min read . 06:05 PM ISTLivemint

As many as 5,26,818 students had appeared for the High School Certificate examination, which was conducted in offline mode after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the results of the class 10 or HSC examination.

Students can login to the official websites – bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in – to check their results. 

As many as 5,26,818 students had appeared for the High School Certificate examination, which was conducted in offline mode after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were held from 27 April to 7 May.

A total of 90.55% of candidates have been declared passed. 

Girls outperformed boys as 2,60,970 girls passed with a pass percentage of 92.37% against 2,56,877 boys with a pass percentage of 88.77%.

"Though last year the pass percentage was 97, the result was prepared on the basis of assessment of class 9 performance. This year, the way students have scored is praiseworthy," said school and mass education minister SR Dash while declaring the results. 

As many as 8,119 students scored A1 grade, 90% and above, while 54,889 secured A2 grade -- 80 to 90% marks, he said.

Only two schools in Malkangiri and one school in Angul recorded zero result. "1,170 schools recorded 100% success," the minister said.

How to check results:

  • Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link ‘Odisha 10th result 2022 HSC.’
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth in the format (dd/mm/yyyy).
  • Enter the image text.
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • The results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference. 

Direct link to check the results. 

The unsuccessful students can apply online for re-checking of their results.

