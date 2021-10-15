Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Odisha: Classes 11, 8 to reopen from next week. Check details

Odisha: Classes 11, 8 to reopen from next week. Check details

The government has decided to vaccinate all teachers against COVID-19 on priority
1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Livemint

Odisha government decided to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 students from July 26.

Odisha government has decided to reopen physical classes for standard 11 and 8 from October 21 and October 25 respectively, said the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday.

"We will conduct a meeting with the district education officers (DEOs) in this regard tomorrow and issue instructions to them to initiate preparations for the commencement of classes for students of Class 8 and 11," said Dash.

"The guidelines that have been issued for classes 9th, 10th and 12th, the same guideline and the protocols would be adhered by the schools after the classes for 8 and 11 reopen," added Dash.

Odisha government decided to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 students from July 26.

Prior to the reopening of the schools for classes 10 and 12, the government has decided to vaccinate all teachers against COVID-19 on priority and district education officers have been instructed to ensure that COVID guidelines are followed. 

