Amid the fears a new COVID-19 variant Omicron in several countries, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday instructed reactivation of all COVID-19 protocols. He further asked the authorities to keep facilities and personnel on high alert.

Chairing a COVID-19 review meeting yesterday, the chief minister said, “We have to enforce the Covid safety protocols strictly."

The information and public relations department should start anew the awareness campaign to sensitise citizens to follow the norms regarding the use of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, he said.

The district collectors should involve all sections of the society to ensure awareness and enforcement, he added.

The chief minister further instructed officials to make sure everyone took it seriously as the new variant appears to be more infectious. “Odisha has adopted a cautious approach towards the pandemic from the beginning. We’ve been able to successfully control the first and second waves of COVID in spite of challenging situations."

“We are now battle-hardened and I’m sure we’ll be able to successfully tackle this resurgence as well," the chief minister said.

“I appeal to the people of Odisha to be alert and follow the safety norms and cooperate with the enforcement machinery," he said.

The Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, has been classified as a Variant of Concern by World Health last week.

On Wednesday, Odisha recorded 237 new coronavirus cases and two more fatalities. The test positivity rate is 0.38 per cent. State additional chief health secretary R K Sharma said Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts reported majority of the cases, while the situation in other areas is under control.

He claimed that 85.65 per cent of the people of the state have already received the first dose of the vaccine and the rate of inoculation of the second dose is 48.4 per cent, which is more than the national average. The state government has now launched a door-to-door campaign for vaccination.

(With inputs from agencies)

