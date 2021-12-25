Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed ₹3,000 to every registered street vendor of the state. The aid has been given as a livelihood support loss due to Covid-19. According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, “As many as 1.01 lakh street venders in 114 urban areas of the state has been provided ₹3,000each as livelihood assistance".

The street vendors have been provided ₹6,000 each in two phases in March 2020 and June 2021 by the state government to secure their livelihood.

The Chief Minister also announced that vending zones would be set up to facilitate the business activities of these vendors in 87 cities. For this, the state government will spend ₹60 crore under 'Mukta Yojana', CMO informed.

The street vendors play an important part in the economy of any city, Patnaik noted. Earlier this week, he had distributed special Covid assistance of ₹6,000 for every registered newspaper hawker in the state.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government has restricted the Christmas and New Year celebrations because of the current Covid-19 situation and due to the presence of its new variant "Omicron". The Covid-related restrictions will be effective from December 25 to January 2.

According to the state government's order, "Christmas celebration shall be limited to churches with a maximum of 50 persons joining the mass by strictly following Covid-19 protocols and in terms of specific conditions as imposed by District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners/ Local Authorities while permitting such mass if any".

"Zero Night celebration, Welcome to New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, Kalyan Mandaps, etc. is completely banned across the State," the order read. It further said that "No celebration other than marriage (but not receptions and ancillary functions) is allowed across the State".

According to the Centre's data, Odisha has reported four cases of Omicron variant so far.

