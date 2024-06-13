Odisha CM Majhi offers prayers at Jagannath Puri Temple after reopening all 4 gates, ’will allot corpus fund of…’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated08:25 AM IST
Devotees in large numbers came and offered prayers and sang bhajans at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri as the BJP governemnt in the state approved a proposal to re-open all four gates today.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi also arrived along with Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida, Puri MP Sambit Patra, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi and other ministers of the party to offer prayers at the sacred shrine.

After offering prayers, CM Majhi said, “When we present the next state budget, we will allot a corpus fund of 5 crores for the temple management.”

“We had proposed to open all the four gates of Jagannath Temple in yesterday's cabinet meeting. The proposal was passed and today at 6:30 am, I along with my MLAs and Puri MP (Sambit Patra) attended the 'Mangala aarti'... For the development of the Jagannath Temple and for other works, we have proposed a fund in the cabinet,” he further added.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, "... During the elections, we had said that we would reopen all 4 gates... All four gates of the temple are going to be opened today. All members of the Council Ministers are present here. The CM is also present... A corpus fund worth Rs. 500 crores has also been announced for development projects... We took the oath yesterday and we are opening the gates today..."

The previous BJD administration continued to keep the four gates of the temple closed since the COVID-19 pandemic. The devotees can enter through only one gate and there were demands that all gates be opened.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

