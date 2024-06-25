Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi alleges bombs hurled at him during previous regime, BJD denies charge

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi alleged that BJD was revengeful of him. He was referring to an attack in October 2021 when bombs were hurled at him.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published09:37 AM IST
BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi, the new CM of Odisha addresses the public at Jhumpura.
BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi, the new CM of Odisha addresses the public at Jhumpura.(ANI)

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday alleged that bombs were hurled at him during the previous Biju Janta Dal (BJD) regime. Majhi made this comment at a public meeting at Jhumpura in his home district of Keonjhar.

The BJD, led by the former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, has denied the charge.

 

During his first visit to his assembly constituency of Keonjhar and his village Raikala on Monday after being sworn in CM, Majhi said he had raised many issues in the Assembly and those concerns had put the ruling government under scrutiny for five years from 2014 to 2019.

'BJD tried to take revenge'

“To take revenge, the previous government had planned to kill me. They tried to kill me in a bomb blast at Mandua in Keonjhar. However, by the grace of people, I survived, God saved me,” he said, referring to an attack on him by two bike-borne assailants in October 2021.

The chief minister asserted his faith in divine protection. “I have nothing to fear when Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev and Lord Jagannath are with me,”  NDTV quoted him as saying.

 

‘Odisha will become No.1 state’

“Whatever work the previous government failed to deliver in the last 24 years, my government will do in five years. The developmental projects will be expedited, and Odisha will become the No.1 state in the country,” the CM said.

The BJP’s manifesto promised 3,100 per quintal of paddy as MSP from the Kharif season. Majhi said all promises would be fulfilled and eligible woman would also be paid 50,000 each, under the Subhadra Yojana.

 

Majhi also urged the people to convey their proposals, suggestions, and problems over the phone, and said the public can meet him in Bhubaneswar.

 

