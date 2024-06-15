Mohan Charan Majhi became Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister, with two deputy chief ministers sworn in. Majhi retained key portfolios like home and finance while assigning other departments to ministers. Naveen Patnaik, the former CM, was also present at the ceremony.

Odisha's first BJP chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allocated portfolios to new ministers in his cabinet. Meanwhile, he kept home, finance and several other departments to himself.

The other departments which are also held by the chief minister are general administration and public grievances, information and public relations, water resources and planning and convergence.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo was given the charge of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment and Energy departments.

Veteran BJP leader Suresh Pujari was allocated Revenue and Disaster Management, while Rabi Narayan Naik, a farmer leader, was given Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water departments.

Tribal leader Nityananda Gond got school and mass education, ST&SC development, minorities & backward classes Welfare, social security & empowerment of persons with disabilities departments, the statement released by the state government said.

Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha on Wednesday, meanwhile party leaders Gokula Nanda Mallick and Sampad Kumar Swain were also sworn-in as ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Janata Maidan in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

Along with this, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj and Pradeep Balasamant also took oath as ministers in the Majhi-led cabinet.

Mohan Charan Majhi also took oath as the Chief Minister of the state in the first BJP government formed in Odisha.

Along with Majhi, two deputy Chief Ministers -- Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also sworn in. Pravati Parida has become the first woman deputy chief minister of the state.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath to the first BJP Chief Minister of the state along with the deputies.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik, who served as chief minister of Odisha for 24 years was also present on the stage.

