Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday quizzed his Twitter followers on their knowledge of the state.

Patnaik, sharing a picture of a beautiful stretch of road, wrote: “A mesmerizing emerald canopy awaits tourists and locals alike with folded hands. Guess the name of this road."

However, he only gave time till 6 pm for all netizens to reply with the write answers.

A mesmerizing emerald canopy awaits tourists and locals alike with folded hands. Guess the name of this road.



Answer by 6 PM. #KnowYourOdisha

Some of his followers threw their hats in the ring and put out their guesses.

“NH-57 connecting Khurda & Balangir. This is around 11 km east of Daspalla & 211 km east of Balangir. Exact location is between Korada and Lunisara (sic)," wrote one person.

"NH-57 connecting Khurda & Balangir. This is around 11 km east of Daspalla & 211 km east of Balangir. Exact location is between Korada and Lunisara."

“NH 57 from Khordha to Balangir. I took a selfie at this beautiful place while on d way to Kuanaria Dam. Truly Mesmerising (sic)," wrote another.

Some people even used the tweet as an opportunity to shares similar such locations.

Honorable sir..I Don't know..where is This Beautiful place.. #nature ..

But This Picture🖼️.. is Like Same.. In our Local Area....

Thank You So Much sir.For Upload A Beautiful Picture Of Odisha Beauty Of Nature... #nature ... ..

#Jay Jagannath 🍁🌸 pic.twitter.com/TrpbfZ4ELU — Pabitra Ranjan Mohanta (@PabitraRanjan11) October 3, 2021

After 6 pm, Patnaik uncovered the secret and wrote: “Delighted to see so many of you have the correct answer, the clue to which was the 'milestone' in the picture. It is the Nayagarh-Daspalla Road."

Delighted to see so many of you have the correct answer, the clue to which was the 'milestone' in the picture. It is the Nayagarh-Daspalla Road. #KnowYourOdisha #IndiasBestKeptSecret

On this, he was quizzed in return by one Twitter user who wrote: “Follow up question. Identify this place from Odisha," while sharing a picture.

Follow up question. Identify this place from Odisha.

