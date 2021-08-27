The facility, having nine ECMO machines, was set up at the SCB Medical and College Hospital. "The patients of Odisha now need not be airlifted to other states for the ECMO treatment," the chief minister said while launching the facility as the state prepares to fight the possible third wave.

Patnaik said though it is a costly treatment, the people of Odisha will get the service free of cost. "The state government will bear all the expenses," he said.

The ECMO facility in Cuttack is the largest such facility in eastern India as nowhere nine ECMO machines are available in one place, the chief minister said.

Speaking on the preparation against Covid, the chief minister said the second wave was very much painful. "The relaxations have been given, but pandemic is not over yet. We have to remain more cautious for the impending third wave," he said.

Patnaik said health experts have predicted that more children will be infected in the possible third wave. "To protect our children, we need to strictly follow the Covid norms. I appeal to people to wear masks, maintain a proper hand hygiene routine and practice social distancing. Stay safe and keep children protected," he said.

On new facility, Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena said the manpower required for the operation of the ECMO machines were trained in Kolkata in batches.

He said a number of critically ill Covid patients require ECMO treatment post-recovery and earlier, the government used to airlift such patients either to Hyderabad or Kolkata. The nine machines will be very helpful for the people of the state, he said.

