The government of Odisha will provide an exam guide book free of cost to all students of Class 10 to help them prepare for the annual state board examination in May this year.

The move was announced by School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash on Thursday.

"The state government will distribute free of cost 'Pariksha Darpan' (exam guide) book to all the 6,20,508 students who will appear in the annual matriculation (Class 10) examination," Dash has said.

"'Parikshya Darpan', a 700-page guide book will help students to prepare for the upcoming crucial board examination. "In order to reduce the stress of the students, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the department to help candidates," the minister has announced.

Though the Odisha government had earlier reduced 30% of the syllabus for the Class 10 board examination, it is felt that still, students face difficulties for the examination. The new book 'Pariksha Darpan' contains probable questions and answers, he said.

The minister said the students of government, government-aided and private schools appearing in the matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will get the book free of cost. The examination will start from May 3.

Earlier, keeping in mind the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the livelihood of the people across the state, the chief minister on 13 January had announced a waiver of examination fees for the matriculation examination.

The state government will bear ₹27 crore towards the examination fee waiver. Each candidate appearing in the annual high school certificate examination was supposed to pay ₹420 for filling up the forms.

Meanwhile, Odisha's coronavirus caseload climbed to 3,33,866 on Thursday after 143 people tested positive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed the coastal state's toll to 1,903, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases detected in 23 of the 30 districts, 84 have been reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining are local-contact cases.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via