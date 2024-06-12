Odisha CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Charan Majhi will take the oath as Odisha Chief Minister on Wednesday evening. The tribal leader also met the outgoing CM and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief, Naveen Patnaik, and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at 5 p.m. today. Before this, Majhi paid floral tributes to the statues of the state's icons in Bhubaneswar. He said work will begin within 100 days of the formation of the new government to fulfil the promises made in the BJP's manifesto.
The 52-year-old politician is a significant tribal leader in the coastal state. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will serve as his deputies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top BJP bigwigs, will also attend today's event. Majhi clinched victory in the Keonjhar Assembly constituency in Odisha, triumphing over Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Minu Majhi by a margin of 11,577 votes. The BJP secured 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, while the BJD garnered 51 seats.
The new Odisha CM had earlier represented the Keonjhar Assembly constituency twice, in 2000 and 2004, before winning it again in the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls. Previously, he had served as the representative of Keonjhar twice, spanning from 2000 to 2009. In the 2000 Odisha Assembly Elections, Mohan Majhi defeated Congress candidate Jagadish Naik by 22,163 votes in Keonjhar, while, in 2004 state elections, he won against Congress' Madhab Sardar in Keonjhar.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Odisha CM oath ceremony here,
“I would like to congratulate Mohan Majhi and both the Deputy CMs. People have high expectations from their government after all the promises they made... I hope they stand up to the expectations of the people. There was an atmosphere of anti-incumbency in the state. People wanted change which has been made possible after 25 years. Had we worked harder, we would have formed the government instead of the BJP... We will try to fulfil our duties as the opposition... Naveen Patnaik was running the government through the bureaucracy. His ministers could not reach him... Through their vote, the people of Odisha have told everyone that you cannot delegate a delegated power," he said.
It was nothing short of a miracle for the family members of Mohan Charan Majhi, as none of them had ever thought that he would become the chief minister of Odisha.
Mohan’s mother, wife and two sons, who reside in government quarters in Bhubaneswar, were surprised when Majhi was declared the new CM on Tuesday. They first learned about his elevation to the top post from local news channels. Until that moment, they had been completely unaware.
Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Manjhi said that protecting Odisha's 'Asmita' (pride) will be the priority of the new government.
Four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi is set to be sworn in as Odisha's CM today evening. Two deputy chief ministers; first-time MLA Pravati Parida and six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo will also be sworn in today.
Hours before the BJP government takes oath of office, Odisha’s chief minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met former CM Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.
Majhi drove to Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, where he formally extended the invitation.
"I came to Naveen Niwas and invited former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also requested Patnaik to bless the newly formed BJP government in the state," Majhi told reporters outside Naveen Niwas.