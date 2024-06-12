Odisha CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: 'Will protect Odisha's 'Asmita' after taking oath', says CM-elect Mohan Majhi

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST

Odisha CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi paid floral tributes at the statues of the state's icons in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday morning ahead of swearing-in ceremony.