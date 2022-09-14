Odisha CM to meet investors, industrialists during three-day Mumbai visit

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet prominent industrialists and attend an investor's summit to persuade investments in Odisha while also visiting the Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) on his three-day visit
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is on a three-day trip to Mumbai from Tuesday where he would attend an investor's summit and have discussions with industrials from various sectors, persuading them to invest in Odisha.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is on a three-day trip to Mumbai from Tuesday where he would attend an investor's summit and have discussions with industrials from various sectors, persuading them to invest in Odisha.
The major industrialists which the Chief Minister is expected to meet include Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal and Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra.
The major industrialists which the Chief Minister is expected to meet include Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal and Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra.
While investors' meet will be held at Hotel Trident, the one-on-one meetings are scheduled at The Oberoi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While investors' meet will be held at Hotel Trident, the one-on-one meetings are scheduled at The Oberoi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Odisha Government has already organized roadshows in Mumbai inviting investments in IT, metal downstream, renewable energy, chemicals, plastics and advanced electronic manufacturing sectors. It has also held previous investment summits in Dubai and New Delhi.
Odisha Government has already organized roadshows in Mumbai inviting investments in IT, metal downstream, renewable energy, chemicals, plastics and advanced electronic manufacturing sectors. It has also held previous investment summits in Dubai and New Delhi.
The visit by Chief Minister comes months ahead of the third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave scheduled from November 30 to December 4. The summit. The summit's objective includes highlighting the manufacturing capabilities and investment prospects in many fields in Odisha.
The visit by Chief Minister comes months ahead of the third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave scheduled from November 30 to December 4. The summit. The summit's objective includes highlighting the manufacturing capabilities and investment prospects in many fields in Odisha.
The earlier two editions were held in 2016 and 2018, while in 2016 Odisha received over $ 30 billion worth of investment proposals. In 2018, the state government got investment intents of around $ 50 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The earlier two editions were held in 2016 and 2018, while in 2016 Odisha received over $ 30 billion worth of investment proposals. In 2018, the state government got investment intents of around $ 50 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ahead of Chief Minister's meeting, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra met some of the investors in Mumbai explaining to them the benefits they could get from the Odisha government including "incomparable and enabling" policies, arrangements, unique subsidy supports, and hand-holding institutional support from inception to commissioning of projects.
Ahead of Chief Minister's meeting, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra met some of the investors in Mumbai explaining to them the benefits they could get from the Odisha government including "incomparable and enabling" policies, arrangements, unique subsidy supports, and hand-holding institutional support from inception to commissioning of projects.
An official statement says the chief secretary interacted with the representatives of around 15 companies, including IMP Power, ThyssenKrupp India, Crisil Ltd, Rochem Separation System and NALCO and the wide range of opportunities available in various sectors for investment. The business representatives also expressed their intent to invest in Odisha.
An official statement says the chief secretary interacted with the representatives of around 15 companies, including IMP Power, ThyssenKrupp India, Crisil Ltd, Rochem Separation System and NALCO and the wide range of opportunities available in various sectors for investment. The business representatives also expressed their intent to invest in Odisha.