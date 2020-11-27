Odisha CM urged Gadkari for early completion of bridge in tribal region

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520.

Patnaik in a letter to Gadkari said that non- completion of the bridge work led to cost escalation and loss of benefit to farmers of tribal dominated Keonjhar district.

Patnaik said the state government has undertaken construction of Kanupur irrigation project over the Baitarani river to irrigate 29,578 hectare in Keonjhar district.

A key part of the project funded with Central assistance was suspended as the bridge has not been completed, the letter said.

Since the state government is taking all steps for early completion of Kanupur project for economic upliftment of the tribal community by providing irrigation to agricultural fields, Patnaik said completion of the bridge carries a lot of importance not only for the state, but also for the central government.

In the letter wriiten a week ago, Patnaik requested Gadkari to intervene in the matter in providing an early solution.

















