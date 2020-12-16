Odisha CM urged PM Modi to sanction PMAY-G houses to Fani-affected families

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction special houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to the people affected by cyclone Fani last year.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the chief minister said that the state has identified, geo-tagged and Aadhaar seeded 7.87 lakh houses in 14 districts affected by the cyclone in May 2019.

Also Read | How rural schooling is going into the dark

"The beneficiaries may be brought into the permanent wait list of PMAY(G) and considered for sanction of PMAY(G) special houses, Patnaik said in the letter issued on December 15.

The move will not only provide relief to the affected families, but also ensure safe housing to rural families to withstand natural calamities in the cyclone prone areas, the chief minister mentioned in the letter.

"The state has identified 6.07 lakh eligible households who have been left-out from the permanent wait list of PMAY(G) in 16 non-Fani affected districts.

"The Union Rural Development Ministry may be advised to open a window of Aawaas mobile app to geo-tag these houses to accomplish the objective of 'Safe housing for all," the letter read. Cyclonic storm Fani had caused extensive damage and impacted life and property of more than 1.6 crore people in 14 districts of Odisha. As many as 64 people had lost their lives due to the natural calamity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via