Odisha CM writes to FM seeking exemption of GST on purchase of Covid vaccines

"Lack of finances should not affect any state affecting the entire country in turn. Hence, the additional resources raised through various cess and surcharges on Petrol, diesel and liquor, which are exclusively available for the Central government, may be shared suitably with the state governments at this critical juncture. This will strengthen our fight against the pandemic including the provision of vaccination, free treatment and undertaking preventive measures," the letter said.

