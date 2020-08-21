Home >News >India >Odisha Coast to face strong winds, fishermen asked not to venture into sea in next 24 hrs
A fisherman pulls his boat out of sea to anchor it (REUTERS)
A fisherman pulls his boat out of sea to anchor it (REUTERS)

Odisha Coast to face strong winds, fishermen asked not to venture into sea in next 24 hrs

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2020, 07:05 PM IST ANI

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off the Odisha coast during the next 24 hours due to the wind speed very likely to reach 40-50 kmph

A statement from the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha said, "Due to steep pressure gradient, strong surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha Coast during next 24 hours."

"On August 24 and 25, due to likely formation of fresh low pressure area over North-West Bay of Bengal, squally weather wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha Coast and North Bay of Bengal," it said.

It further said, "As per the special bulletin-4 issued by IMD today, the well-marked low pressure area moved westward and now lies over central parts of East Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westward with height."

A fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighborhood around August 23, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

