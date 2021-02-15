OPEN APP
Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike
Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

2 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:10 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In Bhubaneswar, petrol and diesel are priced at 89.69 per litre and 86.47 per litre respectively today
  • Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the LPG domestic cylinder price hike in Delhi

Congress workers in Odisha today have called for a 6-hr statewide bandh protesting against the surge in fuel prices. They have also decided to stage 'rail roko' agitation at the different parts of the state.

Fuel prices across the nation have hit an all-time high as they were hiked for the seventh consecutive day today. Petrol and diesel prices stand at 89.69 per litre and 86.47 per litre respectively in Bhubaneswar today.

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

This relentless hike in fuel prices has been widely criticised by all opposition parties, including the Congress party, that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

Expectations of strong improvements in demand with the global rollout of a vaccine against the Covid have also put upward pressure on crude oil prices, which further pushed the petrol and diesel prices across the country.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Centre over the LPG domestic cylinder price hike in Delhi and said that the government is 'looting' from the public.

"Loot from the public, Development of only two," the Congress leader tweeted. He also shared a news clipping which reported on the hike in LPG cylinder prices.

The price of LPG domestic cylinder in Delhi has been increased by 50 per unit on Sunday. The new price of 769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder is applicable in the national capital from 12 am today.

This is the second price hike in the month of February. The oil marketing companies had increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by 25 in metro cities on February 4.

The rise in the price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all-time high. The cooking gas is derived from crude oil and natural gas.

(With inputs from agencies)


