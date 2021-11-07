All contractual employees for Odisha Government will be drawing a higher salary, the state government announced on Saturday. This revised structure will be effective from 1 November for both existing and new contracts.

Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a 25% salary hike for all its contractual employees.

A state government notification, issued on Saturday, reads, Odisha Government has revised monthly consolidated remuneration for contractual employees including the outsourced personnel working in different departments of the state government.

Here is how the revised structure looks like:

As per the notification, "the existing monthly remuneration of ₹8,070 has been revised to ₹10,100, ₹8,390 to ₹10,500, ₹8,750 to Rs10,900, ₹8,880 to Rs11,100, ₹9,000 to Rs11,200, ₹9,250 to Rs11,500, ₹9,500 to ₹11,900, ₹10,000 to ₹12,500 and monthly remuneration of Rs16,880 has been revised to ₹21,100".

While announcing the scheme the day before Diwali, the CM had said, about 33,000 people employed in various departments of the Odisha government will benefit from this. The state government will spend an additional ₹100 crore annually for this.

Statutory payments such as EPF and ESI will be paid by the concerned agencies/firms and this will be ensured by the authorities of the concerned departments where they are working.

"The Chief Minister also directed for stern action against the agencies/companies for neglecting the deposit of such Statutory payments," the release regarding the same said.

Patnaik had also directed to grant an annual 12 days leave. He also advised the concerned authorities to take an early decision regarding the provisions of maternity leaves to pregnant women.

(With inputs from agencies)

