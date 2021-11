As per the notification, "the existing monthly remuneration of ₹8,070 has been revised to ₹10,100, ₹8,390 to ₹10,500, ₹8,750 to Rs10,900, ₹8,880 to Rs11,100, ₹9,000 to Rs11,200, ₹9,250 to Rs11,500, ₹9,500 to ₹11,900, ₹10,000 to ₹12,500 and monthly remuneration of Rs16,880 has been revised to ₹21,100".