In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Bhubaneswar municipal corporation in Odisha has asked the business organisations — industrial, construction, hotels, hospitality, government and private contractors — to not bring any migrant labourers from outside the state till July 31. The decision came after a 34 migrant labourers who were brought by a company in Bhubaneswar, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The companies in Bhbaneswar were advised to use local resources till the end of this month.

If any company have already brought migrant workers from outside the state, they must ensure 14-day quarantine for all of them. In cases, someone develops any symptoms, the owner of the establishment have to bear the cost of coronavirus test, the municipal corporation said in a statement. The establishments should inform the local authorities about COVID-19 cases if anyone tests positive.

If any company have already brought migrant workers from outside the state, they must ensure 14-day quarantine for all of them. In cases, someone develops any symptoms, the owner of the establishment have to bear the cost of coronavirus test, the municipal corporation said in a statement. The establishments should inform the local authorities about COVID-19 cases if anyone tests positive.

The companies were also asked to bring labourers from COVID-19 non-hotspot areas in the states. The COVID-19 hotspots districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore, Cuttak and Jaipur should be avoided. The same quarantine and testing guidelines should be followed for those migrant labourers coming within Odisha.

The Odisha government today has fixed the price of COVID-19 RT-PCR test at ₹2,200 (inclusive of GST & all other charges). The price will be applicable in all Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved private libraries.

The state has so far confirmed 7,545 coronavirus cases, according to the latest data released by ministry of health and family affairs. At least 27 people have succumbed to death in Odisha. Over 5,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.