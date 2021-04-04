Odisha Covid-19: Night curfew in these districts from tomorrow. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the coronavirus cases rise in the state, the Odisha government has imposed a night curfew in ten cities from tomorrow. The night curfew will be imposed in cities including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from April 5

1) According to the official order, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall be closed/ prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am.

2) The orders stated that this restriction shall not apply to essential services, ambulances, emergency situations, health staff.

3) All industrial units and all construction activities ongoing in the state will also be exempted from this restriction.

4) Movement of public transport private vehicles and taxis (cab by aggregators like Ola, Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ Stands/ will not be curbed in order to facilitate movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

Municipal employees, police, government officials on duty, doctors, paramedical staff (govt and private), ambulances and emergency health staff are exempted from the purview of the night curfew.

The staff of IT and ITeS companies on production of their ID cards, any person, in case of medical or other emergencies, owner/staff of chemist shops, all industrial units, all construction activities can also make the move.

Odisha Covid-19 tally

The state reported 2,421 active COVID-19 cases till Saturday while the cumulative recovery stands at 3,37,430. In Odisha, 1,921 people died due to COVID-19.

