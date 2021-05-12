Odisha Covid-19 vaccination: About 22 lakh people waiting for second dose

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made modification in Co-WIN portal for second dose of Covishield with effect from today. The due date for the second dose has been revised to 42 days (6 weeks) after first dose, which was 28 days (4 weeks) earlier. You are requested to share the same with all officials, supervisor, vaccinators and verifiers," Mohapatra said in the letter. However, there has been no such modification for Covaxin vaccines, sources said.

