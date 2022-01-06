All the travellers deboarding at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, except those in transit, have to undergo RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the testing facility at the airport, said the city civic authority in a statement on Thursday.

This comes as Odisha on Thursday recorded its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in five months as 1,897 more people tested positive for the infection.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 2.62% from 1.77% on the previous day. At least 258 children were among those newly infected, according to a bulletin by the state health department.

The number of fresh cases jumped more than six-fold from 298 infections on 1 January. The state had logged 1,216 new Covid cases on Wednesday, while 1,917 infections were registered on 23 July last year.

In light of this, the Odisha government Wednesday issued new curbs to arrest the spread of the infection.

The restrictions, which will be in place from 5 am of 7 January till 5 am of 1 February, mandate all schools and colleges to remain shut, while online classes are encouraged for students of standard 10 and 12.

“The educational institution can organize doubt clearing classes in small batches with consent of parents by observing due Covid protocols. All examinations including Summatives Examination will continue," the government said.

Further, it said that all types of shops, malls, shopping complexes will remain open across the state from 5 am to 9 pm everyday. Malls/shopping complexes will operate with reduced number of customers.

The mall owner is required to ensure that persons entering malls are thoroughly screened for temperature, correct use of masks and physical distancing is followed.

“Food court/food plaza shall be open for take away only. No one shall be allowed to take consume food in the mall premises," an order read.

Hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs can operate the dine-in services at 50% capacity in compliance will all Covid protocols till 9 pm.

