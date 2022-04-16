BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Government shortened summer vacation for schools this year. On Saturday the state announced that summer vacation has been curtailed from 50 days to 10 days and the dates are from 6 June to 16 June.

The state said that the decision to curtail the summer vacation was taken keeping in mind the interest of the students and to help them catch up with their studies as schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The summer vacation will be curtailed and allowed for a brief period from June 6 to June 16, 2022," a notification issued by the School and Mass Education department said.

An official also informed that the teaching hours will be from 6 am to 9 am from 1 May to 5 June, keeping in view the summer heat.

Schools across the state remained closed due to Covid induced lockdown in the state for the last two years. The students had been given promotion to the next class without appearing at examinations. Though the schools were holding online classes, they could hardly reach all students, the rural school students could not take benefit.

Considering these factors, the government has drawn up a strategy to help the students, who missed out on studies in previous years, to catch up with previous years’ courses, sources said.

The notification also said that the class promotion for the students from Class 1 to 8 will be made by 20 April. New Admission/Re-admission for Class 1 to 9 may be done from 20 April to 30 April.

As per the New Assessment Policy introduced by Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, Class 9 students will have to appear in Summative Assessment-II Examination. However, the conduct of SA-II and declaration of result for students of Class 9 and promotion to Class 10 must be completed by 10 May, the notification said.

Stating that the morning classes will continue until further orders, it said cooked MDM (mid-day meal) will be supplied to the eligible beneficiaries.