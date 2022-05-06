Odisha cyclone: 18 districts on high alert; NDRF team on standby. 5 points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Odisha cyclone: a low-pressure area has formed over the South Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday
In Odisha, 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF, and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert
As a possible cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government has asked collectors of 18 districts to be prepared in order to prevent any disaster.
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena in a letter to the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal asked them to prepare in advance to reduce the impact of the cyclone.
In the latest tweet by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed over the South Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday. The low pressure will move northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours.
Odisha cyclone warning:
1. As of now, the disaster response and fire services teams have been kept on standby in the state.
2. Jena said 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF, and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert.
3. Director-General of Fire Services SK Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled.