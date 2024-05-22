Odisha Cyclone Alert! IMD issues advisory for fishermen amid ‘very heavy rainfall’ predictions
Odisha Cyclone Alert! IMD issues cyclone alert for Bay of Bengal, advises fishermen to return by May 23 due to heavy rainfall and high winds. Cyclone expected to impact Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Gujarat from May 23-27.
Odisha Cyclone Alert: An intense cyclone is expected to hit the Bay of Bengal on May 23, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an advisory for fishermen against venturing into the sea off the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal.