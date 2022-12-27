Odisha: Death of 2nd Russian tourist, critic of Vladimir Putin, deepens mystery

The second death of a Russian tourist in the same hotel in Odisha has made the investigation more complex for the cops. Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov was found dead in a hotel on Sunday.
The multi-millionaire was on vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha where he was celebrating his 65th birthday. According to the police, he was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window. Antov, a sausage multi-millionaire and elected politician, had reportedly criticised Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “terror".
This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel. Antov's death comes two days after the mysterious death of his party colleague, Vladimir Budanov, 61, who was also found dead in the same hotel.
Four Russian tourists, including Vladimir and Antov, had checked into the hotel on 21 December after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district. The hotel receptionist said the tourists checked in around 4:30 pm and they were drunk and had liquor bottles with them.
"One of them (B Vladimir) died in the night," Bijaya Kumar Swain, hotel receptionist told Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The deceased was staying in Room 203 with Pavel Antov, he added.
According to investigating officer SP Vivekananda Sharma, "Four people came to stay in a hotel in Rayagada on December 21. On December 22 morning, one of them (B Vladimir) died. After post-mortem, it was found that he suffered a heart stroke, died, and was cremated. His friend, (Pavel Antonov) was depressed after his death and he too died on December 25".
Jitendra Singh, a Russian tourist guide told ANI news agency, "Our people came to stay in Rayagada hotel. 61-year-old man B Vladimir was ill. The next morning when we came to his room he was found lying unconscious, we called the police".
Singh stated that Vladimir might have consumed a lot of alcohol as he had liquor bottles. "He was a heart patient and had medicines with him. His other friend too was drinking," the tour guide added.
