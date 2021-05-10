NEW DELHI : The Odisha government Monday decided to float a global tender to procure vaccine amid shortage of adequate vaccine doses for all and urged the union government to share a portion of the central surcharges and cess like education cess, ‘Krishi Kalayan’ Cess and health cess, it levies on tax payers for specific purposes.

“Vaccination is the key to protect our citizens from future waves of Covid infections and save precious lives. Countries like Israel have been able to successfully vaccinate a majority of their population and bring near normalcy… For this purpose a global tender will be floated to procure vaccines for the people of Odisha," the state cabinet decided Monday.

The state cabinet headed by chief minister Naveen Patnaik said that the move will help to speedily cover vulnerable population thereby saving lives and restoring the livelihoods of people. “A technical Committee shall be set up to work out the details", the cabinet said in a statement.

The state cabinet, however, did not share details about how many doses of vaccine it wants and by when it will be able to procure them. And how much money it has allocated or allocating for this global tender.

The state however, demanded that central government must share the corpus it raises from various cess and surcharges with states to help augment and manage the finances better.

“The additional resources raised through various cess and surcharges by Central Government be suitably shared with the State Governments at this critical juncture to augment the finances of the States to fight against the pandemic".

It also reiterated that the central government should “exempt vaccines from all tax liabilities so that the burden on the state finances will be reduced and this will facilitate our drive towards universal vaccination".

The Patnaik government further said that the vaccine experience so far has been promising with respect to reducing severity of disease and saving lives. In spite of risky working conditions amongst health care workers and frontline staff, the Covid infection has in most cases resulted in mild symptoms for the fully vaccinated workers.

The decision comes as the state is witnessing a gradual spread of the coronavirus, and for last few days it is reporting more than 10,000 cases per day.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.