Odisha DFO in vigilance dragnet: 115 land parcels, assets worth crores, mini armoury unearthed during raid

Odisha's vigilance department uncovered 115 land parcels, a small armoury comprising traditional hunting weapons and a rifle, a collection of teak artefacts, properties valued at over ₹10 crore, ₹1.55 lakh in cash, 200 gram gold and two four-wheelers during a raid on the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Keonjhar Kendu Leaf division, Nityananda Nayak, on Sunday.

The anti-corruption wing, acting on allegations of amassing property and assets disproportionate to his income, conducted searches at seven different locations linked to Nayak. The 115 valuable plots unearthed by anti-graft sleuths are the highest number of land holdings detected by the agency in the name of any government officer and their family till now.

Out of the total 115 land plots, 53 were found registered under the DFO's name, while another 42 were listed under his wife's ownership.

The remaining plots were held in the names of his two sons and his only daughter. The searches, carried out by a team consisting of three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 10 inspectors, and other personnel, spanned multiple locations across the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, and Nayagarh.

The locations raided included a four-storey residence covering 9,000 sq ft belonging to Nayak in Angul, his ancestral home located in Madanmohan Patna, his in-laws’ residence in Jagannathpur, the DFO’s official quarters and office in Keonjhar, as well as his son’s house and workplace in Komanda, Nayagarh. The Special Vigilance Court in Keonjhar had approved the search operations.

According to the anti-corruption wing officials, 64 plots were acquired during his stint as the forest ranger in Khariar division between 2007 and 2015, while another 39 plots were purchased when he was the assistant conservator of forests (ACF) in Khariar and Rayagada divisions between 2015 and 2022.

‘Value of land holdings likely to be higher than ₹ 10 crore’ “All plots were found to have been purchased in Chhendipada area of Angul between 1992 and 2024. The registered sale deed value of these plots is approximately ₹2.5 crore. However, the actual value of these land holdings is likely to be higher than ₹10 crore. A thorough probe has been launched, suspecting undervaluation of these plots during registration,” the New Indian Express quoted a senior official as saying.

Additional assets are possible to surface as the forest officer’s bank accounts, insurance policies, postal savings, and other financial holdings are currently under scrutiny, an official noted.

The case marks the largest number of land plots discovered in a raid in recent memory. The previous highest was 105 plots linked to Pravas Kumar Pradhan, Chief Construction Engineer of the Anandpur Barrage Project in Keonjhar, uncovered during a disproportionate assets (DA) investigation in August last year.