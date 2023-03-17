Odisha drivers' strike: Will resolve demands within 3 months, says state govt2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:51 AM IST
- Over 2 lakh drivers have launched a strike across Odisha on 15 March (Wednesday) for an indefinite period demanding social security, including pension after 60 years, accident benefits, and formation of a welfare fund
With normal life across the state hit by a strike by drivers, Odisha government has promised the agitators that it would resolve their demands within three months.
