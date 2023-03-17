With normal life across the state hit by a strike by drivers, Odisha government has promised the agitators that it would resolve their demands within three months.

The assurance was given by chief secretary PK Jena at a meeting held at 7 PM in the Conference hall with office-bearers and senior members of the Drivers’ Ekata Mahasangha (Unity grand alliance).

Buses were off the roads and good carriages and cabs remained stranded on Wednesday and Thursday at various locations in Odisha due to 'quit steering' strike organised by state's Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha.

The agitators gathered on national highways and state expressways and stopped vehicles inconveniencing commuters.

Over 2 lakh drivers have launched a strike across Odisha on 15 March (Wednesday) for an indefinite period demanding social security, including pension after 60 years, accident benefits, and formation of a welfare fund.

The drivers’ strike also had its echo in the Odisha Assembly which witnessed back-to-back six adjournments and remained paralysed till 4 pm due to the ruckus by opposition BJP and Congress members over the issue.

People bore the brunt with commuters, including tourists, waiting at bus stops, skyrocketing of prices of vegetables and fruits, and non-availability of fuel at filling stations.

Looking at the hardships faced by commuters, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to initiate steps to resolve the issue.

In a series of tweets, he requested the chief minister to take the demands of the protesting drivers seriously and hold discussions with all the drivers’ unions to find a solution.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra who expressed support to the striking drivers who have been demanding social security and other amenities like parking and toilet facilities along the roads.

Prasant Muduli, a member of the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha, said, “We have been requesting the drivers of all vehicles, including good carriages from other states also, with folded hands to support our strike and stop driving. As the drivers' community is united, there is none to ferry the trucks on the roads".

The All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association, Truck Owners’ Association, and Auto-rickshaw Owners’ Association, however, have not joined the stir.

All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association secretary, Debendra Sahu, said: “Though we are ready to run buses, the police have not been providing security to the staff and commuters".

Tourists visiting Puri, Bhubaneswar, and other places also had a tough time as they were unable to go to railway stations or airports.

Meanwhile, reports of fuel scarcity were reported from places like Balasore, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack as fuel-carrying vehicles were being stopped by the agitators on road.

Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association general secretary Sanjay Lath said fuel is sent to over 1,600 stations in the state from depots in Paradip, Balasore, Jharsuguda, and Jatani by 2,000 tankers.

As these vehicles were intercepted by the agitators, fuel stations were unable to refill their stock.