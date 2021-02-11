OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha: ED seizes 128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases
Odisha: ED seizes ₹128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases
Odisha: ED seizes 128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases

Odisha: ED seizes 128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 05:51 AM IST ANI

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday issued a Provisional Attachment Order under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) attaching movable and immovable properties worth 128.86 Crores in the case of Micro Finance Group of Companies and others.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday issued a Provisional Attachment Order under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) attaching movable and immovable properties worth 128.86 Crores in the case of Micro Finance Group of Companies and others.

According to an official statement of ED, the agency had initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, SPE, SCB, Kolkata against Micro Finance Ltd. and others in pursuance of an order of Supreme Court of India, wherein the Court has directed inter alia that the investigation of chit fund cases registered in different police stations in the State of Odisha be transferred from the State Police Agency to the CBI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Victoria had more than 20,000 cases last year and over 800 deaths, forcing authorities to implement a strict lockdown lasting more than 100 days, the most severe action taken by any Australian state.

New covid cluster in Australia's Melbourne sparks mass testing

2 min read . 07:38 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo.

Govt slams Twitter amid face off over content; lawmakers spark exodus to Koo

3 min read . 07:33 AM IST
A file photo of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump won't be allowed on Twitter again: Official

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

China says disengagement has begun at Pangong Tso

3 min read . 05:48 AM IST

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

"Micro Finance Limited was one among the 44 cases stated in the Order of the Supreme Court of India. Subsequently, charge-sheet in the case was filed by CBI, Bhubaneswar," it stated.

ED said the investigation conducted in this case revealed that a huge amount of proceeds of crime have been laundered in this case.

"Accordingly, a Provisional Attachment Order was issued, attaching immovable and movable properties worth 128.86 Crores belonging to Micro Group of companies and others (including Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd., Prasanta Kumar Acharya, Ex-Director in Ayush Hospital and Trauma Care Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar)."

Earlier, in 2019, ED had issued a Provisional Attachment order attaching movable properties in the form of bank balances worth 88.99 Crores.

The agency said further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout